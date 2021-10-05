HDFC Bank Q2 deposits grow 14%, CASA up 28%1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
- HDFC Bank's retail deposits grew by around 17.5% over September 30, 2020 and around 4% over June 30, 2021
India's largest private lender HDFC Bank while announcing its Q2 update said that the bank's advances aggregated to approximately ₹11,985 billion as of September 30, 2021, a growth of around 15.4% year-on-year from ₹10,383 billion in the same quarter last year and a growth of around 4.4% over ₹11,477 billion in the quarter.
As per the bank's internal business classification, retail loans grew by around 13% on a yearly basis and around 5.5% on a sequential basis. Its commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 27.5% over September 30, 2020 and around 7.5% over June 30, 2021 and other wholesale loans grew by around 6% YoY and were lower by around 0.5% QoQ.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately ₹14,060 billion as of September 30, 2021, a YoY growth of around 14.4% over ₹12,293 billion and a QoQ growth of around 4.5% over ₹13,458 billion. Its retail deposits grew by around 17.5% whereas wholesale deposits grew by around 2% over last year's September quarter.
The bank’s CASA deposits aggregated to approximately ₹6,580 billion as of September 30, a growth of around 28.6% from the year-ago quarter. HDFC Bank's CASA ratio stood at around 47% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 41.6% as of September 30, 2020 and 45.5% as of June 30, 2021.
HDFC Bank further informed that during the quarter, it purchased loans aggregating ₹71.32 billion through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited.
