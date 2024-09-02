HDFC Bank executive on Apple partnership: ‘Temporary break, reviewing cost-to-income’, says report

HDFC Bank has paused its five-year partnership with Apple to review the cost-to-income ratio, as per Parag Rao, group head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Marketing, and Liability Product Group at HDFC Bank.

Livemint
Updated2 Sep 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Parag Rao, group head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Marketing, and Liability Product Group at HDFC Bank, said the lender is reviewing the entire partnership with Apple.(Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

HDFC Bank has taken a "temporary break" from its five-year-long partnership with US technology giant Apple, Business Standard reported, citing a senior executive from the private lender.

The break comes amid a review of the "nature of the partnership" from a "cost-to-income perspective", it added.

Calling the relationship with Apple "good", Parag Rao, group head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Marketing, and Liability Product Group at HDFC Bank, told the paper that the lender is reviewing the entire partnership.

"We monitor cost-to-income, and sometimes the cost-to-income measure does not work out for a particular partnership. We have taken a temporary break,” Rao stated.

Also Read | IC 814 Row | Govt summons Netflix content head over Kandahar Hijack show: Report

What Was The Partnership?

As per the deal, India's biggest private lender provided instant cashback and easy monthly instalment (EMI) facilities on the purchase of Apple products through the HDFC Bank credit cards.

Rao added that the "quality of the relationship" can be judged by the fact that after HDFC Bank, Apple has taken over more than one banker to provide instant cashback and no-cost EMI facilities. The Apple website shows that customers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and American Express cards can avail of the facilities, as per the report.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki India cuts price of select variants of Alto K10 and S-Presso

PayZapp, UPI & more

Further, on HDFC Bank's mobile payment app PayZapp, Rao said that early results after the app's revamp are "encouraging", the report added.

It said that the PayZapp app has around 1.4 crore customers, of whom 60 per cent are bank customers and 40 per cent are non-bank customers. “We are seeing good traction, good active rates, and good transactions happening,” Rao said.

He added that HDFC Bank and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are working to ensure that the lender's contribution towards the unified payments interface or UPI transaction numbers via the app increases, the report added.

Also Read | Elon Musk mocked for Twitter meme, netizens say ‘funny, wasted rebranding…’

“We see the opportunity. HDFC Bank, with its handles, commands 14 per cent of the UPI ecosystem. That’s a large share on a 40 crore customer base,” he added.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsHDFC Bank executive on Apple partnership: ‘Temporary break, reviewing cost-to-income’, says report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    255.40
    02:37 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    5.25 (2.1%)

    Tata Steel

    152.90
    02:37 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.1 (0.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    295.65
    02:37 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -3.75 (-1.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    179.10
    02:37 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    2.15 (1.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Adani Power

    677.50
    02:34 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    45.55 (7.21%)

    Bajaj Holdings & Investment

    10,637.35
    02:34 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    569.2 (5.65%)

    Aegis Logis

    792.80
    02:32 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    40.35 (5.36%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,749.95
    02:32 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    85.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue