MUMBAI: HDFC Bank ’s retail portfolio may have borne the brunt of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, analysts expect a recovery in business performance over the next few quarters as the macroeconomic situation improves.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out a few broad issues in the retail portfolio. Firstly, loan growth trends have started to accelerate but largely driven by business banking. Secondly, even if the retail portfolio accelerates, analysts believe it would probably take a bit longer for net interest income (NII) growth to contribute as the share of high-yielding assets is showing a decelerating trend and the high-yielding fixed-rate book is being re-priced at a lower interest rate.

Thirdly, the June quarter showed that the provisions are still running quite high and given the nature of slippages, analysts expect a faster recovery although timelines are a bit challenging as it is also dependent on the recovery environment of existing bad loans.

“Loan growth continues to exhibit broadly similar trends to past few quarters with the corporate segment doing bulk of the heavy lifting from a year-on-year growth standpoint. Its 14% y-o-y loan growth is driven by 18% y-o-y for corporate and 10% y-o-y for retail. Sequentially as well, retail declined marginally after a strong show in Q4 FY21, whereas corporate grew 3% sequentially despite the seasonality," the report said on Monday.

In the retail segment, HDFC Bank has witnessed a strong bounce-back in demand levels for unsecured, home loans and loans against property. The bank has gained market share in the vehicle finance segment during the quarter, the report said, adding that July disbursements are trending back to pre-covid levels, indicating confidence on growth outlook for the rest of the year. The bank plans to increase focus on the government employee segment going ahead, it said.

“We expect the bank to deliver 14-15% loan compounded annual growth rate over next three years, supported by growth recovery on the retail side where growth rates are likely to be in the similar range of 13-15%. Faster economic recovery along with retail credit demand could support stronger growth assumptions," it said.

