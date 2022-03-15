Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  HDFC Bank facing technical issue days after RBI lifts ban

On Saturday, HDFC Bank said that RBI has lifted the restrictions regarding its business-generating activities planned under the Digital 2.0 programme.
1 min read . 01:48 PM IST Livemint

  • RBI in December 2020 had asked HDFC Bank to stop all launches of its upcoming digital business-generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers after repeated outages at its data centre which hit operations

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender HDFC Bank was reportedly facing technical issues in online money transfers via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on Tuesday, days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on the new digital business-generating activities of the bank.

The message received on sending money via Paytm read, “HDFC Bank is currently facing failures and hence money transfer can’t go through at the moment. Please try again in some time or use options to send money."

Money transfer via HDFC Bank UPI was also facing technical issues on other payments platforms such as Google Pay.

HDFC Bank technical issues 
Meanwhile, users of HDFC Bank took to Twitter to register the protest after failed transactions.

To be sure, money transfers were happening via the bank’s website.

Notably, the central bank in December 2020 had asked HDFC Bank to stop all launches of its upcoming digital business-generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers after repeated outages at its data centre which impacted operations.

In August last year, RBI had partially lifted ban on HDFC Bank allowing it to resume issuing new credit cards. The private lender back then said it had issued a record credit cards after the partial lifting of curbs.

On Saturday, the bank had said that RBI has lifted the restrictions regarding its business-generating activities planned under the Digital 2.0 programme.

