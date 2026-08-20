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HDFC Bank raises $1.75 billion as FCNR(B) window nears closure

Subhana Shaikh
Published20 Aug 2026, 11:49 PM IST
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HDFC Bank earlier raised around $750 million through offshore borrowing in July.
HDFC Bank earlier raised around $750 million through offshore borrowing in July.(Mint)
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HDFC Bank has raised $1.75 billion through a twin-tranche offshore bond issue, stepping up its foreign-currency fundraising as Indian lenders race to mobilize funds ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) early closure of the foreign currency non-resident bank or FCNR(B) deposits.

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India’s largest private sector bank, through its GIFT City branch, raised $500 million through three-year senior unsecured notes and $1.25 billion through five-year notes, according to a late Thursday exchange filing.

Also Read | Can India mop up $50 billion under RBI's FCNR (B) scheme?

The three-year bonds carry a coupon of 5.159%, while the five-year notes carry a coupon of 5.401%. Both issuances are scheduled to settle on 26 August.

Forex deposits

The fundraising is likely to support HDFC Bank’s mobilization of foreign-currency deposits from non-resident Indians under the FCNR(B) scheme.

The bank had earlier raised around $750 million through offshore borrowing in July and indicated that it planned to raise more funds to support its FCNR(B) deposit mobilization.

Also Read | RBI’s early FCNR closure rattles banks, NRI investors

HDFC Bank’s latest issue comprises senior unsecured fixed-rate notes in the 144A and Regulation S formats. The notes are rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB by S&P at the issuer level and are listed on India INX and NSE-IX.

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FCNR(B) window

HDFC Bank’s latest issue comes days after RBI advanced the closure of its special FCNR(B) deposit window to 31 August, bringing forward a deadline that had originally been set for 30 September.

The move has prompted banks to accelerate both foreign-currency fundraising and efforts to attract deposits from NRIs before the window closes.

RBI’s measures were introduced in June to encourage foreign-currency inflows into the country. Under the arrangement, banks could raise FCNR(B) deposits from NRIs and use RBI’s swap facility to manage the associated foreign-exchange risk.

Also Read | Dollar race: Foreign banks ramp up FCNR deposits, narrow gap with locals

The central bank’s decision to bring forward the closure has compressed the time available to banks to raise and deploy these funds.

FCNR(B) is a fixed-term deposit that NRIs can maintain with authorized banks in foreign currencies. Both the principal and interest can be repatriated, insulating depositors from rupee-exchange-rate risk.

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About the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven ...Read More

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