HDFC Bank files petition for NCLT approval to the proposed merger1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 08:28 AM IST
On 4 April, the country’s largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd announced that it would merge with HDFC Bank in a $40 billion deal
Private sector lender HDFC Bank said that it has filed petition for with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the approval of the proposed merger with Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd.