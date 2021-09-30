MUMBAI: HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest private sector bank by assets, and HDFC Securities Ltd have invested $1 million in Borderless Softtech Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of US-based Borderless Investing Inc., which runs Stockal, a global investment platform, as part of the latter's Pre-Series A funding.

This partnership will widen the company’s subscriber base by expanding growth opportunities, allowing Indian investors access to over 5,500 US-listed companies' fractional stocks, and expert-curated Stacks & ETFs, a release issued by Stockal said.

HDFC Securities was the first financial institution to partner with Stockal to help drive its growth in the country.

Speaking on this partnership, Smita Bhagat, country head, HDFC Bank, said, “Our funding decision was based on the strength and resilience the Stockal platform has shown in India, especially in the past few months…With the demand for US stocks growing in the country and the trust we have developed working with the team, we believe that we will be able to create a one-stop solution to all investment needs for our subscriber base."

Dhiraj Relli, MD& CEO, HDFC Securities, said, "Global Investing through Borderless’s brand ‘Stockal’ has been instrumental in our overarching approach of helping our customers diversify their investments. We have seen great interest in US equities, which is further complimented by the seamless investing experience offered by the platform."

Stockal processed about $550 million in transactions last financial year and by March 2021, the platform processed more than $50million in monthly transactions, the release added.

“Our strategic partnership with HDFC Bank and being funded by a brand like them reinstates our position in India and will assure more investors to take their first step towards global investments in high performing markets of the world. We have been working with HDFC Securities for a few years to create trading opportunities for Indian investors in the US Market. This step will position our brand ‘Stockal’ as a platform of choice by collaborating with leaders in the Fintech space to revolutionise and democratize personal finance industry in India," said Sitashwa Srivastava, co-CEO and co-founder, Stockal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.