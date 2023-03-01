HDFC Bank, IRCTC launch India's most rewarding co-branded travel credit card
- IRCTC HDFC Bank credit card will leverage HDFC Bank’s expertise as the market leader in card issuance in the country, offering its best-in-class rewards programme, and IRCTC’s unmatched services on train travel.
Indian Railway-backed catering services provider, IRCTC tied up with the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday to launch one of India’s most rewarding co-branded travel credit cards. The co-branded card will be called "IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card" and will be in a single variant exclusively available on NPCI’s Rupay network.
