HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced that the private lender has issued a record of over 4 lakh credit cards as of September 21, since the embargo being lifted. The bank has also unveiled the relaunch of 3 cards with HDFC Bank 's Millennia, MoneyBack+ and Freedom cards being reinvented.

The new card variants will be available to customers in October 2021. Existing Freedom and Millennia card holders will also be able to enjoy the new benefits as well and will be notified by the bank regarding the same.

“As a leader in the cards space, we promised, we’d be back with a bang. We are now pushing the pedal not only to acquire new customers, but also to enhance offerings of our existing cards," said Mr Parag Rao, Group Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking & IT, HDFC Bank.

“Our strategy to re-invent, create and co-create has been crafted based on the analysis of customers’ buying behaviour, the categories they spend on and the spend patterns. The months that we have spent readying and sharpening our strategy are now bearing fruit. We are ready to unveil best in class offerings and experience to our customers, just in time for festive season."

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had partially lifted restrictions imposed last December on HDFC Bank, allowing it to resume issuing credit cards.

The central bank in December last year had barred the private lender from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards. The curb came after certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/mobile banking/payment utilities of the bank over the past 2 years.

