RBI extends Keki Mistry's term as HDFC Bank interim chairman by 3 months

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday approved a three-month extension for Keki Mistry as HDFC Bank’s interim part-time chairman, the lender said in an exchange filing.

Mistry, who took over as interim chairman on 18 March, will continue in the role until 18 September or until a regular part-time chairman is appointed, whichever is earlier. Mistry previously served as chief executive officer of erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corp. before its merger with HDFC Bank in 2023.

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Mistry's extension comes amid HDFC Bank’s board meeting on Thursday to review the findings of law firms appointed to examine concerns raised by former chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his resignation letter dated 17 March.

The bank did not disclose its findings from the review.

In his letter, Chakraborty had cited “certain happenings and practices within the bank” that were “not in congruence” with his personal values and ethics. The bank subsequently appointed law firms Trilegal and Wadia Ghandy & Co to check the minutes of the board meetings and see if there were any discrepancies that Chakraborty had pointed out, but did not elaborate upon, according to a Mint report.

On 8 June, Mint had reported that a US-based law firm was also appointed by the board and the firm was yet to finalize its findings.

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In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on 30 March, Chakraborty had hinted that the “mis-selling” of Credit Suisse’s perpetual bonds was a bone of contention between him and the bank's management.

The bank has reiterated that Chakraborty “did not mention any happenings and practices which were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics”.

The RBI has backed the bank amid the developments. Following Chakraborty’s resignation, the central bank said there were “there are no material concerns on record as regards its conduct or governance”. Deputy governor Swaminathan J. said in April that supervisory concerns, whenever they arise, are addressed on an ongoing basis.

Separately, a report by The Indian Express in May said HDFC Bank had routed payments worth ₹45 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) as marketing expenses, effectively offering higher returns on deposits. The bank denied any wrongdoing and said it “strongly rejects” suggestions of culpability based on selective information.

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At the RBI’s post-policy press conference on 5 June, governor Sanjay Malhotra said competition among banks for deposits is positive as long as it remains transparent. In a draft circular issued late Friday, the RBI proposed allowing banks greater flexibility in pricing their bulk deposits, while ensuring uniformity in disclosure of interest rates on deposits. The proposed amendments look to clarify RBI’s stance on differential pricing of deposit rates by banks.

About the Author Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven ...Read More ✕ Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.



She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.



At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.



Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.