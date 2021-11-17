HDFC Bank launches micro-credit facility for PM SVANidhi scheme

HDFC Bank would facilitate PM SVANidhi for its village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) on the digital sewa portal where vendors can complete the entire process online. It is a collateral-free affordable loan of ₹10,000 with an interest subsidy of 7%. The bank said that VLEs must understand the loan application requirements, ensure the mobile number is linked to the Aadhaar and check the eligibility status of their application as per the scheme rules.