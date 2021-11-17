Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  HDFC Bank launches micro-credit facility for PM SVANidhi scheme

HDFC Bank launches micro-credit facility for PM SVANidhi scheme

HDFC Bank said VLEs must understand the loan application requirements, ensure the mobile number is linked to the Aadhaar and check the eligibility status of their application as per the scheme rules.
1 min read . 02:26 PM IST Livemint

  • HDFC Bank would facilitate PM SVANidhi for its village level entrepreneurs on the digital sewa portal where vendors can complete the entire process online

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of micro-credit facility for street vendors, PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), with common service centres (CSC).

Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of micro-credit facility for street vendors, PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), with common service centres (CSC).

HDFC Bank would facilitate PM SVANidhi for its village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) on the digital sewa portal where vendors can complete the entire process online. It is a collateral-free affordable loan of 10,000 with an interest subsidy of 7%. The bank said that VLEs must understand the loan application requirements, ensure the mobile number is linked to the Aadhaar and check the eligibility status of their application as per the scheme rules.

HDFC Bank would facilitate PM SVANidhi for its village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) on the digital sewa portal where vendors can complete the entire process online. It is a collateral-free affordable loan of 10,000 with an interest subsidy of 7%. The bank said that VLEs must understand the loan application requirements, ensure the mobile number is linked to the Aadhaar and check the eligibility status of their application as per the scheme rules.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Through the launch of PM SVANidhi, at HDFC Bank we will be able to provide special micro-credit facility to small street vendors through our CSC VLEs for their holistic development and economic upliftment," said Smita Bhagat, country head (GIB, CSC, e-commerce, startups and inclusive banking initiatives group), HDFC Bank.

It is another opportunity for VLEs to serve every business requirement in the country well as an avenue for earning incentives, said Dinesh Tyagi, managing director, CSC SPV.

“At present, we have over 50 lakh street vendors and our VLEs are widely spread to cater to them. They must capitalize on this network strength for facilitating small ticket loans of 10,000 for the vendors along with this VLEs should identify opportunities for other products and maximize their incentives," said Tyagi.

MINT PREMIUM See All

How to hit ₹100 crore wealth in your lifetime

Sensex trades marginally lower, Nifty below 18,000; ene ...

Amazon has a trump card in the battle over Future Retail

Property sale or purchase, do not forget these tax aspects

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!