MUMBAI : HDFC Bank on Monday launched the second edition of its “Mooh Band Rakho" campaign in support of the International Fraud Awareness Week 2021.

Through this initiative, the bank aims to increase awareness on all types of frauds and the importance of keeping your mouth shut to ensure their prevention.

It will conduct over 2,000 workshops in the next four months across the country to help customers understand how they can safeguard themselves against financial fraud. The campaign reminds customers that there are many situations in which it is better not to disclose information, especially when it comes to banking details, itsaid. Special focus is being given to the youth segment, where the bank will be targeting senior secondary schools and colleges, so that the awareness is ingrained, the bank said.

“Digital frauds have undergone a sea change since the beginning of the pandemic. Today’s fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated in order to gain people's trust.

Many of these frauds are now being perpetrated during weekdays and working hours to trick customers into believing that the calls and offers are legitimate," it said.

A fraud dispute time analysis by HDFC Bank revealed that in the first three months of this financial year, 65-70% of cyber frauds happened between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm. Also, fraudsters are not targeting senior citizens only, it said, adding that HDFC Bank’s analysis revealed that 80-85% of the affected customers were in the age group 22-50, and supposedly belonged to the more tech savvy age bracket.

“Digitalization offers customers unparalleled convenience and access to banking services. With these conveniences comes a lot of risks of cyber frauds as well. The fraudsters are constantly on the prowl looking out for gullible customers. It is critical to be always alert and mindful of talking and chatting with strangers. Customers need to protect their wealth and savings by following certain hygiene rules," said Sashidhar Jagdishan, chief executive, HDFC Bank.

