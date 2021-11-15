HDFC Bank launches second edition of ‘Mooh Band Rakho’ campaign

It will conduct over 2,000 workshops in the next four months across the country to help customers understand how they can safeguard themselves against financial fraud. The campaign reminds customers that there are many situations in which it is better not to disclose information, especially when it comes to banking details, itsaid. Special focus is being given to the youth segment, where the bank will be targeting senior secondary schools and colleges, so that the awareness is ingrained, the bank said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}