HDFC Bank likely to post steady Q4 earnings; PAT, NII may record double-digit growth YoY3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:58 PM IST
- HDFC Bank has already released its balance sheets performance for Q4FY23. In this quarter, the bank garnered advances of approximately ₹16,005 billion, rising by 16.9% YoY. While deposits stood at ₹18,835 billion in Q4FY23, up by 20.8% YoY.
The next major Q4 earnings will be of the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday. The fourth quarterly earnings are seen to be steady for the lender. HDFC Bank is expected to post double-digit growth in both net interest income (NIIs) and net profit year-on-year. While asset quality may remain stable with a further squeeze in gross NPA, however, provisions are seen to be elevated.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×