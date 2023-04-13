The next major Q4 earnings will be of the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday. The fourth quarterly earnings are seen to be steady for the lender. HDFC Bank is expected to post double-digit growth in both net interest income (NIIs) and net profit year-on-year. While asset quality may remain stable with a further squeeze in gross NPA, however, provisions are seen to be elevated.

