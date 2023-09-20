HDFC Bank may face margin, net worth hit2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:55 AM IST
Net interest margin may narrow 25bps due to the combined effect of incremental cash reserve ratio and excess liquidity, analysts cited chief financial officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan as saying
MUMBAI : HDFC Bank Ltd expects a worsening of net interest margin (NIM), net worth and asset quality in the short term following its merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC), analysts who attended a meeting with a top bank executive said.
