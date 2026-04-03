HDFC Bank may not take legal action on Atanu Chakraborty, to focus on issues raised in resignation letter — Report

HDFC Bank is not mulling legal action against former part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty, who resigned from the company in an unprecedented move last month, citing ethics and values.
According to a report by ET Now citing people familiar with the knowledge of the discussions, HDFC Bank is unlikely to seek damages from Chakraborty despite an alleged impact on its reputation.
Livemint was not able to verify the authenticity of the report. This article will be updated if HDFC Bank releases an official statement.
The ET Now report further said that HDFC Bank will focus on an internal review rather than seeking a litigation.
While the chances to seek damages from Chakraborty is unlikely at the moment as per the report, HDFC Bank's Board of Directors has mandated external law firms to independently examine governance processes, accountability and internal controls. This decision comes amid the lender's push to strengthen its governance mechanism and oversight framework.
Days after Atanu Chakraborty's resignation on 18 March, HDFC Bank appointed two domestic and one international law firm to conduct an investigation and review the ex-chairman's letter.
Wadia Ghandy & Co, and Trilegal were the two domestic firms that had been appointed.
The domestic firms Trilegal and Wadia Ghandy & Co have been asked to report on the governance standards followed at the bank, according to sources cited by Reuters.
The firms will study minutes of past board meetings to see if there is any truth in the differences over "values and ethics" cited in the letter from Chakraborty, who stepped down last week, one person told Reuters.
In an interview with CNBC TV18, Atanu Chakraborty revealed that the misselling of the AT-1 bonds, which led to a rap from the regulators, and under-performance of HDFC Bank were the primary reasons behind his shock resignation.
Personal differences with the management are "overblown" and it was not the issue “by a long distance”, Chakraborty mentioned, adding that "incongruence" on values and ethics led him to step down.
He revealed that the misselling of the AT-1 bonds were viewed as a “technical issue” by the management, and action came after eight years of Indian and Dubai regulators raising the issue.
“I feel that these conduct issues (arising out of the misselling) should not arise... tight supervision should ensure that even if they arise, they're nipped in the bud. However, if they are termed as technical, it leaves a little bit of a leeway,” he said.
He also rued that “underperformance” of HDFC Bank was another reason behind his resignation. He cited the share prices staying low, lower share of the cheaper current and saving account deposits and high cost to income ratio as the reasons.
He also said it is the duty of independent directors like himself to ensure better performance for the bank.
Appointed part-time chairman in April 2021 and reappointed in May 2024 through May 4, 2027, Chakraborty oversaw HDFC Bank's $40-billion merger with mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, creating a financial services behemoth.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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