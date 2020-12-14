HDFC Bank names Sanmoy Chakrabarti as Chief Risk Officer, to replace Jimmy Tata

HDFC Bank on Monday named Sanmoy Chakrabarti as the Chief Risk Officer for a period of 3 years starting today, the company announced in a regulatory filing.

Chakrabarti will replace Jimmy Tata as the CRO. Tata shall take on the new role of the Chief Credit Officer of the Bank, it stated.

Chakrabarti is the head of Risk Management, as well as a senior official in the HDFC Bank’s hierarchy. He has completed his Master’s degree from the Indian Statistical Institute and has been with the bank for the last decade in the Risk Management department.

Previously, he has been incharge of Market Risk, Treasury Mid-Office, Operational Risk Management and Basel Credit risk functions of the Bank.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank reported a 16% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,703 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2020.

The private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6,638 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to ₹38,438.47 crore from ₹36,130.96 crore in July-September 2019, the bank said in a release.

On Monday, HDFC Bank shares on BSE were down 0.97% or 13.40 points to ₹1,369.40 at the closing time.

