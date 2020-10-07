HDFC Bank partners with Apollo Hospitals for holistic healthcare solution

The two biggest challenges in a medical emergency or keeping healthy are access to trusted, quality healthcare and easy finance at scale. The coming together of these two leading players aims to address precisely this through the combined reach of the two organizations. About 40 per cent of India is only about 30 minutes away from an Apollo pharmacy while over 85 per cent of the districts in the country are served by an HDFC Bank branch. The two organizations have the potential to initially serve 65 million existing HDFC Bank customer along with the new ones who will be onboarded along the journey of this partnership.