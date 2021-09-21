HDFC Bank plots path to double retail loans

The Mumbai-based lender’s retail loans grew around 9.3% slower than its overall book’s 14.4% in the June quarter. That’s sharply lower than its peers like State Bank of India’s 16.5% and ICICI Bank’s 20% growth in that portfolio. Still, the lenders also saw a spike in bad loans in retail lending in the June quarter after an unexpected and more deadly new wave of the virus ripped through India. Since then, loan collections have improved and, for HDFC Bank, are back to pre-pandemic levels, Kapil said.