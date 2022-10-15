Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  HDFC Bank posts 22.30% jump in Q2, consolidated net at 11,125 cr

HDFC Bank posts 22.30% jump in Q2, consolidated net at 11,125 cr

1 min read . 02:28 PM ISTLivemint
HDFC Bank released Q2 results on Saturday

  • HDFC had reported a consolidated net profit of 9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 22.30% jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at 11,125.21 crore. The bank had reported a consolidated net profit of 9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector bank's net profit rose by over 20% to 10,605.78 crore as against 8,834.31 crore in the year-ago period and 9,196 crore in the preceding June quarter.

For the reporting quarter, its total income rose to 46,182 crore from 38,754 crore in the year-ago period, while the expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, climbed to 28,790 crore from 22,947 crore, the bank said.

The overall share of gross non-performing assets improved to 1.23% of the book as against 1.35% in the year-ago period and 1.28% three months ago.

