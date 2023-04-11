HDFC Bank proposes to raise 50,00 cr via bonds in next one year

HDFC Bank proposes to raise ₹50,00 cr via bonds in next one year2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 05:29 PM IST
- HDFC Bank proposes to raise the money by issuing perpetual debt instruments, which is a part of Additional Tier I capital, Tier II Capital Bonds and long-term bonds.
Private lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday said that the bank's board of directors proposes to raise ₹50,000 crore through bonds in the next twelve months on private placement basis.
