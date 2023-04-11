HDFC Bank proposes to raise 50,000 cr via bonds in next one year

"The meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank") on Saturday, April 15, 2023, we wish to inform you that the Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long-Term Bonds (Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing) up to total amount of Rs. 50,000 crores over the period of next twelve months through private placement mode," said HDFC Bank in its regulatory filing.