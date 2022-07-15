HDFC Bank Q1 preview: PAT seen robust aided by strong credit growth

Strong credit growth coupled with healthy deposits, lower provisions, improvements in other income, and asset quality is likely to drive HDFC Bank's quarterly results.
HDFC Bank settled on a positive note on Friday ahead of its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) that is scheduled for tomorrow. In this quarter, the private banker is well placed to record double-digit growth in both profits after tax (PAT) and net interest income (NII). Strong credit growth coupled with healthy deposits, lower provisions, improvements in other income, and asset quality is likely to drive HDFC Bank's quarterly results. However, margins are seen to be on a flattish tone sequentially.
On BSE, HDFC Bank closed at ₹1363.85 apiece up by ₹12.55 or 0.93%. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,365.25 apiece and ₹1,346.65 apiece in the session. At present, HDFC Bank has a market cap of ₹7,57,659.72 crore.
For the full-year FY22, the bank earned a total income of ₹157,263 crore against ₹146,063.1 crore of the previous fiscal, Net revenues (NII plus other income) stood at ₹101,519.5 crore in FY21. PAT stood at ₹36,961.3 crore up by 18.8% over FY21. Gross NPA stood at 1.17% improving from 1.32% in FY21.
As of March 31, 2022, total deposits were at ₹1,559,217 crore up by 16.8% yoy, while advances were at ₹1,368,821 crore higher by 20.8% yoy. The bank has 734 branches along with 21,486 employees in the year.
How will be Q1FY23 of HDFC Bank?
Research Analysts at ICICI Direct said, “Credit growth is expected to remain strong at 21.6% YoY to ₹13.95 lakh crore. Deposit growth is expected at 19% YoY and CASA ratio to be at around 46%. NII growth to be at 12.9% YoY to ₹19,203 crore and expect margins to be flattish QoQ at 4%. Other income to see improvement YoY and asset quality expected to improve QoQ with GNPA at around 1.1% levels. Expect provision to decline to ₹3,208 crore. Thus, PAT growth is seen at ~26% YoY to ₹9,720 crore."
Gaurav Jani-Research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "HDFCB might see a marginal drop in PAT while NIM is expected to remain range bound. We expect a NII growth of 13.1% YoY /1.9% QoQ led by decent loan growth of ~20% YoY, while expect to NIM to remain range bound. Bank may continue to build in buffer provisions which would lead to steady earnings."
Earlier this month, HDFC Bank announced its provisional data of balance sheet for Q1FY23.
As per the regulatory filing, HDFC Bank reported advances of approximately ₹13,95,000 crore in Q1FY23 - a growth of around 21.5% nearly ₹11,47,700 crore as of June 30, 2021, and a growth of around 1.9% from nearly ₹13,68,800 crore as of March 31, 2022. Meanwhile, deposits stood at ₹16,05,000 crore up by 19.3% from ₹13,45,800 crore in Q1FY22 and up by 2.9% against ₹15,59,200 crore of Q4FY22. CASA ratio stood at around 46% as of June 30, 2022, as compared to 45.5% as of June 30, 2021 and 48.2% as of March 31, 2022.
In the quarter, HDFC Bank has also purchased loans aggregating ₹9,533 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with HDFC.