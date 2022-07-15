HDFC Bank Q1 preview: PAT seen robust aided by strong credit growth

As per the regulatory filing, HDFC Bank reported advances of approximately ₹13,95,000 crore in Q1FY23 - a growth of around 21.5% nearly ₹11,47,700 crore as of June 30, 2021, and a growth of around 1.9% from nearly ₹13,68,800 crore as of March 31, 2022. Meanwhile, deposits stood at ₹16,05,000 crore up by 19.3% from ₹13,45,800 crore in Q1FY22 and up by 2.9% against ₹15,59,200 crore of Q4FY22. CASA ratio stood at around 46% as of June 30, 2022, as compared to 45.5% as of June 30, 2021 and 48.2% as of March 31, 2022.

