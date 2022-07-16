HDFC Bank Q1 results: 10 key highlights from the quarterly earnings

During the quarter, the four components in the other income were - fees and commissions of ₹5,360.4 crore up from ₹3,885.4 crore in Q1FY22; while foreign exchange and derivatives revenue stood at ₹1,259.3 crore up from ₹1,198.7 crore of Q1FY22; loss on sale/revaluation of investments of ₹1,311.7 crore higher from ₹601 crore in Q1FY22; and miscellaneous income including recoveries and dividend stood at ₹1,080.2 crore up from ₹603.5 crore of Q1FY22.

