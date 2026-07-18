HDFC Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit climbs 5% YoY to ₹19,059 crore

India’s largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of ₹19,059 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY 2026-27), marking a nearly 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹18,155 crore reported in the same period last financial year.
Net interest income (NII) rose 6.7% on a year-on-year basis to ₹33,534 crore during Q1 FY27, compared with ₹31,438 crore in the corresponding period last year. NII refers to the difference between interest earned and interest paid.
The lender's net profit missed estimates for the April–June quarter compared to analysts' expectations of ₹19,226 crore. NII also came in below estimates against the ₹34,110 crore forecast by brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Quick answers to key questions
HDFC Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹19,059 crore for Q1 FY 2026-27, reflecting a nearly 5% year-on-year increase.
HDFC Bank's net profit missed analysts' estimates of ₹19,226 crore due to a lower than expected growth in net interest income and provisions.
HDFC Bank's provisions declined 79% year-on-year to ₹3,060 crore, though they increased by 17% sequentially from the previous quarter.
Investors might be concerned as HDFC Bank's stock has fallen over 17% so far in 2026, despite a modest gain over the last month.
HDFC Bank's net interest income (NII) rose 6.7% year-on-year to ₹33,534 crore, but it came in below analysts' expectations, affecting overall earnings.
The bank's provisions, which act as a financial cushion, fell 79% year-on-year to ₹3,060 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared to ₹14,441 crore a year ago. However, provisions were up 17% sequentially from ₹2,610 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4 FY26).
HDFC Bank’s gross non-performing assets declined more than 3% YoY ₹ 35,846 crore, while net NPA edged up slightly to ₹12,357 crore during the June quarter. ,
The gross NPA ratio stood at 1.17%, compared to 1.15% in the previous quarter and 1.40% a year earlier. Meanwhile, Net NPA ratio stood at 0.41%, versus 0.38% in Q4 FY26 and 0.47% in Q1 FY27.
Ahead of its April-June quarter earnings announcement, HDFC Bank shares ended 1.5% higher on Friday at ₹820.8 apiece.
The stock has gained a little over 1% over the last five trading sessions. It is also up nearly 3% in the last month. However, it remains under pressure, falling over 17% so far in 2026, as well as more than 16% over the past year.
In the longer term, the stock has fallen 2% over three years but has delivered around 8% returns over the last five years.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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