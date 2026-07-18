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HDFC Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit climbs 5% YoY to ₹19,059 crore

Eshita Gain
Published18 Jul 2026, 02:50 PM IST
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HDFC Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit climbs 5% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,059 crore
HDFC Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit climbs 5% YoY to ₹19,059 crore(Reuters)
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India’s largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of 19,059 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY 2026-27), marking a nearly 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 18,155 crore reported in the same period last financial year.

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Net interest income (NII) rose 6.7% on a year-on-year basis to 33,534 crore during Q1 FY27, compared with 31,438 crore in the corresponding period last year. NII refers to the difference between interest earned and interest paid.

The lender's net profit missed estimates for the April–June quarter compared to analysts' expectations of 19,226 crore. NII also came in below estimates against the 34,110 crore forecast by brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

HDFC Bank's provisions decline

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What was HDFC Bank's net profit for Q1 FY 2026-27?

HDFC Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹19,059 crore for Q1 FY 2026-27, reflecting a nearly 5% year-on-year increase.

2
Why did HDFC Bank's net profit miss analysts' estimates?

HDFC Bank's net profit missed analysts' estimates of ₹19,226 crore due to a lower than expected growth in net interest income and provisions.

3
How did HDFC Bank's provisions change in Q1 FY 2026-27?

HDFC Bank's provisions declined 79% year-on-year to ₹3,060 crore, though they increased by 17% sequentially from the previous quarter.

4
Should investors be concerned about HDFC Bank's share price performance?

Investors might be concerned as HDFC Bank's stock has fallen over 17% so far in 2026, despite a modest gain over the last month.

5
What impact did HDFC Bank's NII have on its Q1 earnings?

HDFC Bank's net interest income (NII) rose 6.7% year-on-year to ₹33,534 crore, but it came in below analysts' expectations, affecting overall earnings.

The bank's provisions, which act as a financial cushion, fell 79% year-on-year to 3,060 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared to 14,441 crore a year ago. However, provisions were up 17% sequentially from 2,610 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4 FY26).

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Also Read | ICICI Bank Q1 Results 2026: Net profit rises 16% to ₹14,804.50 crore

HDFC Bank’s gross non-performing assets declined more than 3% YoY 35,846 crore, while net NPA edged up slightly to 12,357 crore during the June quarter. ,

The gross NPA ratio stood at 1.17%, compared to 1.15% in the previous quarter and 1.40% a year earlier. Meanwhile, Net NPA ratio stood at 0.41%, versus 0.38% in Q4 FY26 and 0.47% in Q1 FY27.

HDFC Bank share price trend

Ahead of its April-June quarter earnings announcement, HDFC Bank shares ended 1.5% higher on Friday at 820.8 apiece.

The stock has gained a little over 1% over the last five trading sessions. It is also up nearly 3% in the last month. However, it remains under pressure, falling over 17% so far in 2026, as well as more than 16% over the past year.

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Also Read | Yes Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit jumps 33.7% YoY, operating profit up 25.5%

In the longer term, the stock has fallen 2% over three years but has delivered around 8% returns over the last five years.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More

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