HDFC Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 19% to 9,196 crore; NII rises 14.5%

HDFC Bank Q1 FY23 Results: Net interest income (NII) for the June quarter grew by 14.5% to ₹19,481.4 crore from ₹17,009.0 crore for the same quarter last year
HDFC Bank Q1 FY23 Results: HDFC Bank, the country's largest private lender, on Saturday reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the April-June quarter at ₹9,196 crore after providing ₹2,984.1 crore for taxation.
HDFC Bank had posted a net profit of ₹7,729.64 crore in the year-ago period.
Net interest income (NII) for the June quarter grew by 14.5% to ₹19,481.4 crore from ₹17,009.0 crore for the same quarter last year. It was driven by advances growth of 22.5%, deposits growth of 19.2% and total balance sheet growth of 20.3%.
The private lender's net revenue (excluding trading and Market to Market losses) grew by 19.8% to ₹27,181.4 crore for the June quarter from ₹22,696.5 crore for the same quarter last year.
The total net revenues i.e. net interest income plus other income) were ₹25,869.6 crore for the April-June quarter.
Core net interest margin was at 4.0% on total assets, and 4.2% based on interest earning assets. “We continued to add new liability relationships at a robust pace of 2.6 million during the quarter," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA) were at at 1.28% of gross advances as on 30 June this year (1.06% excluding NPAs in the seasonal agricultural segment) as against 1.47% as on 30 June last year, (1.26% excluding NPAs in the seasonal agricultural segment). Net NPA were at 0.35% of net advances as on 30 June, 2022.
Pre-provision Operating Profit (PPOP) was at ₹15,367.8 crore. PPOP, excluding trading and Mark to Market losses, grew by 14.7% over the quarter ended 30 June last year.
Provisions and contingencies for the Q1FY23 were ₹3,187.7 crore (which were specific loan loss provisions) as against total provisions of ₹4,830.8 crore for Q1FY22.
Meanwhile, global brokerage BNP Paribas expected the lender's bottom-line to grow mere 13.4% ( ₹9,284.5 crore) YoY, JPMorgan pegged the expansion at a more aggressive pace of 32.4% ( ₹10,232 crore).
Domestic brokerages Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Emkay Global Financial Services had expected PAT (profit after tax) to swell up to 20% ( ₹9,280 crore) YoY.
Ahead of the results on Friday, shares of HDFC Bank settled 0.96% higher at ₹1,364.00 apiece on the NSE.
