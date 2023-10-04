HDFC Bank Q2 Update: Advances grow 57% to ₹23.54 lakh crore, home loans rise 10% YoY after merger
HDFC Bank’s domestic retail loans grew by around 111.5% year-on-year (YoY), while commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 29.5% YoY and corporate & other wholesale loans grew by 8% YoY.
HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, on Wednesday reported a robust 57.7% growth in its gross advances at ₹23.54 lakh crore as of September 30, 2023, rising from ₹14.93 lakh crore last year.
