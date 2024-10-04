HDFC Bank Q2 Update: Gross advances rise 7% to ₹25.19 lakh crore, deposits jump 15% YoY

  • HDFC Bank Q2 Update: HDFC Bank’s deposits grew 15.1% to 25.00 lakh crore in Q2FY25 from 21.73 lakh crore crore in Q2FY24. Deposit growth was around 5.1% from 23.79 lakh crore as of June 30, 2024.

Ankit Gohel
Published4 Oct 2024, 09:45 AM IST
HDFC Bank Q2 Update: HDFC Bank securitised or assigned loans of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,200 crore (year to date <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,600 crore) as a strategic initiative.
HDFC Bank Q2 Update: HDFC Bank securitised or assigned loans of ₹19,200 crore (year to date ₹24,600 crore) as a strategic initiative.(Photo: REUTERS)

HDFC Bank, the country’s biggest private sector lender, reported gross advances growth of 7% at 25.19 lakh crore as of September 30, 2024 as compared with over 23.54 lakh crore as of September 30, 2023.

HDFC Bank’s advances under management, which includes advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment, were 26.33 lakh crore as of September 30, a growth of around 8.0% from 24.37 lakh crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The bank’s advances under management saw a growth of around 2.3% over 25.75 lakh crore as of June 30.

Also Read | Israel Iran War leads OMC shares to see further decline: ONGC gains

During the quarter, retail loans grew by around 33,800 crore; commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 38,000 crore; and corporate & other wholesale loans were lower by 13,300 over June 30, 2024, HDFC Bank said in a BSE filing on October 4.

HDFC Bank securitised or assigned loans of 19,200 crore (year to date 24,600 crore) as a strategic initiative.

Deposits

HDFC Bank’s deposits grew 15.1% to 25.00 lakh crore in Q2FY25 from 21.73 lakh crore crore in Q2FY24. Deposit growth was around 5.1% from 23.79 lakh crore as of June 30, 2024.

The private lender’s CASA deposits in Q2 rose 8% YoY and 2.3% QoQ to 8.83 lakh crore.

Liquidity coverage ratio (average) was around 127% for the quarter, HDFC Bank said.

Also Read | HDFC Bank block deal: Morgan Stanley, Citigroup buy stock worth ₹755 crore

HDFC Bank Block Deal

HDFC Bank shares saw a major block deal transaction on October 3 as Morgan Stanley and Citigroup bought 43.75 lakh shares of the private sector lender through open market transactions. The total transaction value stood at 755.29 crore.

BNP Paribas’ arm BNP Paribas Financial Markets sold HDFC Bank shares in the deal through two separate blocks at 1,726.2 apiece on the BSE.

At 9:45 am, HDFC Bank shares were trading 0.28% lower at 1,677.45 apiece on the BSE.

Read all Q2 Updates here

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsHDFC Bank Q2 Update: Gross advances rise 7% to ₹25.19 lakh crore, deposits jump 15% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.70
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    -2.25 (-1.35%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,175.75
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    0.3 (0.03%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    294.80
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    2.7 (0.92%)

    Vedanta share price

    502.95
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    -8.85 (-1.73%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    364.50
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    13.9 (3.96%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,211.80
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    29.6 (2.5%)

    Oil India share price

    545.55
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    6.7 (1.24%)

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    345.00
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.2 (1.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.000.00
      Chennai
      77,481.000.00
      Delhi
      77,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.