Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  HDFC Bank Q2 Update: Gross advances rise 7% to 25.19 lakh crore, deposits jump 15% YoY

HDFC Bank Q2 Update: Gross advances rise 7% to ₹25.19 lakh crore, deposits jump 15% YoY

Ankit Gohel

  • HDFC Bank Q2 Update: HDFC Bank’s deposits grew 15.1% to 25.00 lakh crore in Q2FY25 from 21.73 lakh crore crore in Q2FY24. Deposit growth was around 5.1% from 23.79 lakh crore as of June 30, 2024.

HDFC Bank Q2 Update: HDFC Bank securitised or assigned loans of 19,200 crore (year to date 24,600 crore) as a strategic initiative.

HDFC Bank, the country’s biggest private sector lender, reported gross advances growth of 7% at 25.19 lakh crore as of September 30, 2024 as compared with over 23.54 lakh crore as of September 30, 2023.

HDFC Bank’s advances under management, which includes advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment, were 26.33 lakh crore as of September 30, a growth of around 8.0% from 24.37 lakh crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The bank’s advances under management saw a growth of around 2.3% over 25.75 lakh crore as of June 30.

During the quarter, retail loans grew by around 33,800 crore; commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 38,000 crore; and corporate & other wholesale loans were lower by 13,300 over June 30, 2024, HDFC Bank said in a BSE filing on October 4.

HDFC Bank securitised or assigned loans of 19,200 crore (year to date 24,600 crore) as a strategic initiative.

Deposits

HDFC Bank’s deposits grew 15.1% to 25.00 lakh crore in Q2FY25 from 21.73 lakh crore crore in Q2FY24. Deposit growth was around 5.1% from 23.79 lakh crore as of June 30, 2024.

The private lender’s CASA deposits in Q2 rose 8% YoY and 2.3% QoQ to 8.83 lakh crore.

Liquidity coverage ratio (average) was around 127% for the quarter, HDFC Bank said.

HDFC Bank Block Deal

HDFC Bank shares saw a major block deal transaction on October 3 as Morgan Stanley and Citigroup bought 43.75 lakh shares of the private sector lender through open market transactions. The total transaction value stood at 755.29 crore.

BNP Paribas’ arm BNP Paribas Financial Markets sold HDFC Bank shares in the deal through two separate blocks at 1,726.2 apiece on the BSE.

At 9:45 am, HDFC Bank shares were trading 0.28% lower at 1,677.45 apiece on the BSE.

Read all Q2 Updates here

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.