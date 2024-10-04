HDFC Bank, the country’s biggest private sector lender, reported gross advances growth of 7% at ₹25.19 lakh crore as of September 30, 2024 as compared with over ₹23.54 lakh crore as of September 30, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank’s advances under management, which includes advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment, were ₹26.33 lakh crore as of September 30, a growth of around 8.0% from ₹24.37 lakh crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The bank’s advances under management saw a growth of around 2.3% over ₹25.75 lakh crore as of June 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the quarter, retail loans grew by around ₹33,800 crore; commercial & rural banking loans grew by around ₹38,000 crore; and corporate & other wholesale loans were lower by ₹13,300 over June 30, 2024, HDFC Bank said in a BSE filing on October 4.

HDFC Bank securitised or assigned loans of ₹19,200 crore (year to date ₹24,600 crore) as a strategic initiative.

Deposits HDFC Bank’s deposits grew 15.1% to ₹25.00 lakh crore in Q2FY25 from ₹21.73 lakh crore crore in Q2FY24. Deposit growth was around 5.1% from ₹23.79 lakh crore as of June 30, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The private lender’s CASA deposits in Q2 rose 8% YoY and 2.3% QoQ to ₹8.83 lakh crore.

Liquidity coverage ratio (average) was around 127% for the quarter, HDFC Bank said.

HDFC Bank Block Deal HDFC Bank shares saw a major block deal transaction on October 3 as Morgan Stanley and Citigroup bought 43.75 lakh shares of the private sector lender through open market transactions. The total transaction value stood at ₹755.29 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BNP Paribas’ arm BNP Paribas Financial Markets sold HDFC Bank shares in the deal through two separate blocks at ₹1,726.2 apiece on the BSE.

