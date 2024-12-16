HDFC Bank Limited's board of directors announced that the shareholder meeting to decide on the approval and October to December quarter results will be held on January 22, 2025, according to an NSE filing on Monday, December 16.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024,” said the private banking giant on Monday.

Also Read | HDFC Bank rethinks HDB Financial stake sale to MUFG ahead of IPO: Report

HDFC Bank Ltd shares closed 0.39 per cent higher at ₹1,864.80 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹1,872.05 at the previous market close. The information on the board meeting date finalisation was filed after the market operating hours with the stock exchanges.

The private-sector lender also disclosed that the trading window of the HDFC Bank shares will remain closed from Wednesday, December 25 to Friday, January 24, 2025, for the designated employees and their immediate relatives as a part of the Bank's share dealing guidelines.

Also Read | Federal Bank to Zomato—Stoxbox suggests top 10 picks for your portfolio in 2025

“We also wish to inform you that the window for trading in securities of the Bank shall remain closed from Wednesday, December 25, 2024, to Friday, January 24, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees and their immediate relatives pursuant to the Bank’s share dealing code,” said the company in the exchange filing.

Company Financials HDFC Bank is the largest private sector bank in the country. With a market cap of $170.48 billion, it is the third-largest company in India in terms of market capitalization.

Also Read | HDFC Bank receives warning from Sebi again over non-compliance, second this week

Mint reported earlier that the bank made a net profit of ₹16,372 crore in the October to December quarter of the financial year 2023-24. The bank's retail loan segment rose 31.4 per cent, and the corporate and wholesale loans segment, which excludes the non-individual loans of eHDFC of nearly ₹98,900 crore, rose 11.2 per cent.

The bank's deposit rose 27.7 per cent to ₹28.47 lakh crore compared with the year before. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for the bank were at 1.26 per cent in the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24.