Business News/ Companies / News/  HDFC Bank Q3 Update: Gross advances rise 62.4% to 24.69 lakh crore; deposits up 27.7% YoY

HDFC Bank Q3 Update: Gross advances rise 62.4% to 24.69 lakh crore; deposits up 27.7% YoY

Ankit Gohel

  • HDFC Bank's domestic retail loans in Q3 jumped 111% year-on-year (YoY), and around 3.0% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

HDFC Bank’s deposits increased by 1.9% QoQ to 22,14,000 crore at the end of December quarter.

HDFC Bank on Friday announced that its gross advances aggregated to 24,69,500 crore as of December 31, 2023, registering a growth of around 62.4% over 15,20,500 crore as of December 31, 2022.

On a sequential basis, the bank’s gross advances grew by 4.9% from 23,54,600 crore as of September 30, 2023.

Grossing up for transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the bank’s advances grew by around 60.7% over December 31, 2022 and around 3.8% over September 30, 2023, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: Q3 result preview: Banking sector's earnings could moderate; NIM compression to ease from Q2 levels, says Motilal Oswal

Domestic retail loans jumped 111% year-on-year (YoY), and around 3.0% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Commercial & rural banking loans grew by 6.5% and corporate & other wholesale loans (excluding non-individual loans of the erstwhile HDFC Limited) grew by 2.0% sequentially.

HDFC Bank’s deposits increased by 1.9% to 22,14,000 crore at the end of December quarter from 21,72,900 crore at the end of September 2023. Deposits recorded a growth of 27.7% YoY.

Retail deposits increased by 2.9%, while wholesale deposits declined 3.4%, QoQ.

Also Read: Q3 result preview: NBFCs likely to see healthy profit growth of 27% YoY amid moderating margins

The bank’s CASA deposits aggregated to approximately 8,35,500 crore in Q3FY24, a growth of 2.2% QoQ. Retail CASA grew by around 10.0% over December 31, 2022 and grew by around 2.3% over September 30, 2023.

The Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 37.7% as of December 31, 2023, as compared to 44.0% as of December 31, 2022 and 37.6% as of September 30, 2023.

HDFC Bank shares have failed to give any major returns in the past one year as the stock is up just over 5% as against Nifty 50's more than 20% gains during the same period.

At 9:35 am, HDFC Bank share price was trading 0.39% lower at 1,683.45 apiece on the BSE.

