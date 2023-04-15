HDFC Bank's total retail advances stood at ₹634,578 crore versus ₹531,767 crore in Q4FY22. Of the total, the bank's home loan products crossed ₹1 lakh crore mark, and came in at ₹102,067 crore in Q4FY23, while personal and auto loans stood at ₹171,676 crore and ₹117,429 crore respectively. Payment Products came in at ₹86,104 crore, loans against property were at ₹76,773 crore, two-wheeler loans posted ₹9,933 crore, and gold loans stood at ₹10,842 crore. Other retail loans recorded ₹59,754 crore in Q4FY23.