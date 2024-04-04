HDFC Bank share price gains 3% as Q4 gross advances rise 55% YoY to ₹24.69 lakh crore; deposits grow 26%
HDFC Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately ₹23.80 lakh crore in Q4FY24, increasing by 26.4% YoY and 7.5% QoQ. Retail deposits growth was 27.8% YoY and 6.9% QoQ, while wholesale deposits grew by 19.4% YoY and around 10.9% sequentially.
HDFC Bank share price gained nearly 3% in early trade on Thursday after the bank reported 55.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross advances to ₹25.08 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024, from ₹16.14 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023.
