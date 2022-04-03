HDFC Bank Q4 update: Advances rise 21%; deposits up 17%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Private lender HDFC Bank has issued an update of its operational performance during the quarter ended 31 March and for the full financial year 2021-22. According to an exchange filing, the lender clocked 8% sequential growth in advances in March quarter to reach ₹13.6 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Private lender HDFC Bank has issued an update of its operational performance during the quarter ended 31 March and for the full financial year 2021-22. According to an exchange filing, the lender clocked 8% sequential growth in advances in March quarter to reach ₹13.6 lakh crore.

As of 31 March 2022, the Bank's advances grew nearly 21%.

As of 31 March 2022, the Bank's advances grew nearly 21%. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per the Bank's internal business classification, retail loans grew by around 15% over last year period and around 5% sequentially. Commercial and rural banking loans increased 30% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Corporate and other wholesale loans grew by around 17.5% year-on-year.

"The Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately ₹15,59,000 crore as of March 31, 2022, a growth of around 17% over ₹13,35,100 crore as of March 31, 2021 and a growth of around 7.8% over ₹ 14,459 billion as of December 31, 2021," the lender said in a filing.

Retail deposits grew by around 18% year-on-year and around 6% quarter-on-quarter, while wholesale deposits rose 10% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 48% as of March 31, 2022, as compared to 46.1% as 31 March, 2021 and 47.1% as of December 31, 2021.

HDFC Bank added 563 branches during the current quarter, bringing the branch network to 6,342 at the end of March quarter, as against 5,779 branches as at 31 December, 2021 and 5,608 branches as at 31 March, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, HDFC Bank shares closed 2.53% higher at ₹1,507 apiece on NSE.