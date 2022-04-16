HDFC Bank Q4FY22: From interest income to retail loans, 10 key points

Four components of other income in Q4FY22 were fees & commissions of ₹5,630.3 crore ( ₹5,023.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year); foreign exchange & derivatives revenue of ₹892.5 crore ( ₹879.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year); loss on sale/revaluation of investments of ₹40.3 crore (gain of ₹655.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year); and miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividend, of ₹1,154.7 crore ( ₹1,036.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year).