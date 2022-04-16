HDFC Bank Q4FY22: Net profit rises by 23% yoy, asset quality improves further

The bank's net interest income which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, stood at ₹18,872.7 crore in the quarter under review up by 10.2% from ₹17,120.2 crore for the same quarter last year. In the December 2021 quarter, the bank had reported an interest income of ₹17,543.48 crore.

