Home >Companies >News >HDFC Bank raises 5,000 crore via bonds

HDFC Bank raises 5,000 crore via bonds

HDFC Bank's bonds are in the form of debentures amounting to 5,000 crore.
1 min read . 07:29 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

HDFC Bank has issued and allotted today on a private placement basis 6.44 per cent unsecured, redeemable long term, fully paid-up, non-convertible bonds

HDFC Bank has raised 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

“The bank has issued and allotted today on a private placement basis 6.44 per cent unsecured, redeemable long term, fully paid-up, non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures amounting to 5,000 crore (50,000 bonds of face value 10 lakh each)," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The largest private bank in the country has plans to double its rural reach to two lakh villages, which will see it hire 2,500 people in the next six months.

HDFC Bank recently said that it will double its presence in the next 18-24 months through a combination of branch network , business correspondents, business facilitators, common service centres (CSCs) partners, virtual relationship management and digital outreach platforms.

HDFC Bank said that after the expansion, the bank's reach will increase to a third of the villages in the country.

Currently, the Mumbai-headquartered lender offers its products and services to small businesses in over 550 districts and is a leader in extension of banking services to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

