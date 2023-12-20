Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has raised ₹7,425 crore via non-convertible bonds to fund infrastructure and affordable housing projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said that it issued and allotted on a private placement basis 7.71% unsecured, redeemable, long-term, fully paid up, non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures.

According to the regulatory filing, the bank issued 742,500 bonds with a face value of ₹100,000 each to raise ₹7,425 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

