Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  HDFC Bank raises 7,425 crore via bonds to fund infra, affordable housing projects

HDFC Bank raises 7,425 crore via bonds to fund infra, affordable housing projects

Livemint

HDFC Bank issued 742,500 bonds of face value 100,000 each

Bloomberg

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has raised 7,425 crore via non-convertible bonds to fund infrastructure and affordable housing projects.

In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said that it issued and allotted on a private placement basis 7.71% unsecured, redeemable, long-term, fully paid up, non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures.

According to the regulatory filing, the bank issued 742,500 bonds with a face value of 100,000 each to raise 7,425 crore.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.