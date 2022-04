Private sector lender, HDFC Bank has received board of directors' approval for the issuance of debt instruments aggregating to ₹50,000 crore in the next twelve months.

The board approved the issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds, and Long Term Bonds (financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing).

The issue worth ₹50,000 crore will be carried out in the next 12 months through private placement mode.

Now, the proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders of the Bank and any other regulatory approvals as may be applicable.

HDFC Bank announced its financial performance for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22) under which it garnered a net profit of ₹10,055.2 crore on a standalone basis rising by a whopping 22.8% yoy. While the bank's net interest income stood at ₹18,872.7 crore in the quarter under review up by 10.2% from ₹17,120.2 crore for the same quarter last year.