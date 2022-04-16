Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  HDFC Bank receives board nod to raise 50,000 cr via bonds issue

HDFC Bank receives board nod to raise 50,000 cr via bonds issue

The issue worth 50,000 crore will be carried out in the next 12 months through private placement mode.
1 min read . 06:38 AM IST Livemint

  • The board approved the issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds, and Long Term Bonds (financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing).

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Private sector lender, HDFC Bank has received board of directors' approval for the issuance of debt instruments aggregating to 50,000 crore in the next twelve months.

Private sector lender, HDFC Bank has received board of directors' approval for the issuance of debt instruments aggregating to 50,000 crore in the next twelve months.

The board approved the issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds, and Long Term Bonds (financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing).

The board approved the issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds, and Long Term Bonds (financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The issue worth 50,000 crore will be carried out in the next 12 months through private placement mode.

Now, the proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders of the Bank and any other regulatory approvals as may be applicable.

HDFC Bank announced its financial performance for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22) under which it garnered a net profit of 10,055.2 crore on a standalone basis rising by a whopping 22.8% yoy. While the bank's net interest income stood at 18,872.7 crore in the quarter under review up by 10.2% from 17,120.2 crore for the same quarter last year.