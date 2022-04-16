HDFC Bank receives board nod to raise 50,000 cr via bonds issue

HDFC Bank announced its financial performance for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22) under which it garnered a net profit of ₹10,055.2 crore on a standalone basis rising by a whopping 22.8% yoy. While the bank's net interest income stood at ₹18,872.7 crore in the quarter under review up by 10.2% from ₹17,120.2 crore for the same quarter last year.