HDFC Bank receives board nod to raise 50,000 cr via bonds issue

The issue worth ₹50,000 crore will be carried out in the next 12 months through private placement mode.
Now, the proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders of the Bank and any other regulatory approvals as may be applicable.
HDFC Bank announced its financial performance for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22) under which it garnered a net profit of ₹10,055.2 crore on a standalone basis rising by a whopping 22.8% yoy. While the bank's net interest income stood at ₹18,872.7 crore in the quarter under review up by 10.2% from ₹17,120.2 crore for the same quarter last year.