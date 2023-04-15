Home / Companies / News /  HDFC Bank recommends 1900% dividend from net profits of FY23, fixes record date
Back

In a major good news to shareholders, HDFC Bank has recommended a dividend of 1,900% aggregating to 19 per equity share from the profits of the fiscal year FY23. This dividend is higher by 22.58% compared to the previous fiscal. The lender has fixed a record date for the next month to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend benefits for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, took place in a meeting held on Saturday.

In its regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of 19 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each fully paid up (i.e. 1900%) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2023.

The dividends are subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank.

Further, the bank fixed May 16, 2023, as the record date to determine the eligibility of members entitled to receive the dividend on equity shares.

If approved by shareholders, the bank plans to pay dividend after the AGM to those investors whose names appear in the Bank's Register of Members/ Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

In the previous fiscal FY22, HDFC Bank paid a dividend of 15.50 per equity share (1550%) to shareholders.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout