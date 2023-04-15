In a major good news to shareholders, HDFC Bank has recommended a dividend of 1,900% aggregating to ₹19 per equity share from the profits of the fiscal year FY23. This dividend is higher by 22.58% compared to the previous fiscal. The lender has fixed a record date for the next month to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend benefits for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, took place in a meeting held on Saturday.

In its regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹19 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each fully paid up (i.e. 1900%) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2023.

The dividends are subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank.

Further, the bank fixed May 16, 2023, as the record date to determine the eligibility of members entitled to receive the dividend on equity shares.

If approved by shareholders, the bank plans to pay dividend after the AGM to those investors whose names appear in the Bank's Register of Members/ Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

In the previous fiscal FY22, HDFC Bank paid a dividend of ₹15.50 per equity share (1550%) to shareholders.