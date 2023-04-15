HDFC Bank recommends 1900% dividend from net profits of FY23, fixes record date

In a major good news to shareholders, HDFC Bank has recommended a dividend of 1,900% aggregating to ₹19 per equity share from the profits of the fiscal year FY23. This dividend is higher by 22.58% compared to the previous fiscal. The lender has fixed a record date for the next month to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend benefits for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, took place in a meeting held on Saturday.

