HDFC Bank reports 22.8% rise in Q4 net profit as provisions decline

HDB Financial Services, the lender’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, reported a profit after tax of ₹427.1 crore in Q4 FY22, down 17% from the same period last year. Its total loan book stood at ₹61,326 crore as on 31 March and stage-three loans or bad loans were at 4.99% of total advances. As on 31 March, HDFC Bank held a 95% stake in the non-bank financier.

