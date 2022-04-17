HDFC Bank sees margins shrink on shift towards higher-rated borrowers

Meanwhile, Vaidyanathan said the bank has issued 820,000 credit cards in the March quarter and 2.18 million cards since the lifting of the embargo. In December 2020, RBI had asked the private sector lender to halt launches under its digital banking initiative and to stop sourcing any new credit card customers, albeit temporarily. The regulatory action came after multiple outages in the bank’s e-banking channels. Then in August 2021, RBI partially lifted the restrictions, allowing it to resume issuing credit cards, while the bank was allowed to resume digital banking launches in March this year.