HDFC Bank revises interest rates on non-withdrawable FDs; Check rates here

However, in case there is the premature withdrawal of these deposits due to a death claim then interest will be paid to the claimant. The interest rate applicable on such withdrawal will be the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower. The base rate is the rate applicable to deposits of 5 crores as of the date of booking the deposit.

