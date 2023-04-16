Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
HDFC Bank's costs soar on new branches

HDFC Bank’s costs soar on new branches

2 min read . 16 Apr 2023 Gopika Gopakumar
The bank opened 1,479 new branches in FY23, including 638 branches in the fourth quarter alone.

The private sector lender’s operating expense was up 32% from a year earlier to 13,462.1 crore, against 10,152.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

MUMBAI :HDFC Bank witnessed a steep rise in operating cost in the fourth quarter owing to branch expansion and a rise in employee benefit expenses.

The private sector lender’s operating expense was up 32% from a year earlier to 13,462.1 crore, against 10,152.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Its cost-to-income ratio stood at 42% for the quarter. The bank opened 1,479 new branches in FY23, including 638 branches in the fourth quarter alone.

“Overall operating expense was up 8% QoQ, owing to large branch expansion and ESOP expense of 3 billion. The bank has opened 1,479 branches in FY23, and aims to grow at the same pace next year as well. Therefore, opex ratios may remain elevated at nearly 42% for the next few quarters,’ said Dolat Analysis and Research Themes in its report.

Higher operating expense led to the moderation in pre-provision operating profit by 2.1% on a sequential basis but it grew by 13.8% from a year ago period to 18,620.9 crore at the end of March. The bank’s net profit jumped 19.8% from a year ago to 12,047.5 crore at the end of the March quarter compared to 10,055.2 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Net profit at the end of Q3 was at 12,260 crore

On the revenue front, HDFC Bank reported 23.7% net interest income growth (the difference between interest earned and interest expended) in Q4 FY 23 of 23,351.8 crore, from 18,872.7 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Its core net interest margin stood at 4.1 % on total assets.

Provisions and contingencies however dropped sharply to 2,685.4 crore at the end of the March quarter, as against 3,312.4 crore in Q4 FY22.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 1.12% of gross advances in the fourth quarter, as against 1.23% in Q3FY23 and 1.17% in Q4FY22. Its net NPAs were at 0.27% of the net advances as of 31 March 2023.

Its total deposits were up by 20.8% from a year earlier to 18.83 trillion as of 31 March, while its loan book grew 16.9% year-on -year and 6% sequentially, with no signs of demand slowdown, the bank’s management said.

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
