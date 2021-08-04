HDFC Bank's former CEO Aditya Puri joins pharma company's board as chairperson

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya Puri, veteran banker and former chief executive of HDFC Bank, has joined the board of pharmaceutical company Solara as chairperson. Puri and others were inducted into the board following a meeting on Wednesday where the company also approved the financial results for the June quarter.

Along with the office of Solara board chairperson, Puri will also head the nomination and remuneration committee of the board.

Along with the office of Solara board chairperson, Puri will also head the nomination and remuneration committee of the board.

Solara has also inducted former IAS officer and Revenue Secretary Vineeta Rai as an independent director. She will also chair the CSR committee of Solara's board.

Arun Kumar, founder of the company, has joined Solara board as a non-executive director. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajender Rao, founder of Aurore Life Sciences, has been inducted as an Executive Director and Vice-Chairman Designate. Kartheek Raju, a partner at iLabs group and an investor with significant interest in pharmaceuticals and other sectors, has been appointed as a non-executive director on the board.

Incorporated in 1990, Strides is a global pharmaceutical company with its headquarters in Bengaluru. The company has two business verticals - regulated markets and emerging markets.

Strides has eight manufacturing facilities spread across four continents, including five US FDA approved facilities and two facilities for the rest of world markets. It also has an R&D facility in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Strides Group's global manufacturing sites are located in India, Singapore, Italy, Kenya and the United States. It focuses on difficult to manufacture products that are sold in over 100 countries.

