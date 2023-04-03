Home / Companies / News /  HDFC Bank's total advances record 17% growth to 16,005 bn in Q4FY23, domestic retail loans up 21%
HDFC Bank's total advances record 17% growth to 16,005 bn in Q4FY23, domestic retail loans up 21%

2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:36 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
HDFC Bank's domestic retail loans recorded 21% YoY and 5% QoQ growth. (pradeep gaur/mint)Premium
HDFC Bank's domestic retail loans recorded 21% YoY and 5% QoQ growth. (pradeep gaur/mint)

  • HDFC Bank garnered advances of approximately 16,005 billion --- rising by 16.9% from 13,688 billion in the same quarter last year. While the growth stood at 6.2% from advances of 15,068 billion in the December 2022 quarter.

Leading private lender, HDFC Bank registered nearly 17% year-on-year growth in gross advances for the fourth quarter of FY23. The bank released its balance sheets performance for the said quarter on Monday. The bank posted double-digit growth across lending verticals. Aggregate deposits soared by a whopping nearly 21%.

In the quarter ending March 31, 2023, HDFC Bank garnered advances of approximately 16,005 billion --- rising by 16.9% from 13,688 billion in the same quarter last year. While the growth stood at 6.2% from advances of 15,068 billion in the December 2022 quarter.

However, taking into consideration the gross of transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, HDFC Bank's advances growth then comes to around 21.3% over March 31, 2022, and around 6.5 % over December 31, 2022.

Under the loan books, HDFC Bank's domestic retail loans recorded 21% YoY and 5% QoQ growth. Further, its commercial & rural banking loans jumped by 30% YoY and 9.5% QoQ. Corporate and other wholesale loans increased by 12.5% YoY and 4.5% QoQ.

The bank also recorded robust growth in terms of deposits.

Its deposits stood at 18,835 billion in Q4FY23, rising by 20.8% compared to 15,592 billion in Q4FY22. Also, it posted a growth of 8.7% from deposits of 17,332 billion in the preceding quarter.

Retail deposits during the quarter increased by around 1,067 billion and grew by around 23.5% over March 31, 2022, and around 7.5% over December 31, 2022.

Wholesale deposits of the bank jumped by 10% YoY and 15.5% QoQ.

Also, the bank's CASA deposits came in at 8,360 billion as of March 31, 2023, a growth of around 11.3% over 7,510 billion as of March 31, 2022, and a growth of around 9.6% over 7,630 billion as of December 31, 2022.

During the quarter, retail CASA grew by around 12.5% YoY and 7.5% QoQ.

CASA ratio, however, dropped to 44% in Q4FY23 versus 48.2% in Q3FY22. But were unchanged from 44% seen in Q4 of FY23.

Furthermore, in Q4 of FY23, HDFC Bank purchased loans amounting to 93.40 billion through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

It needs to be noted that this is not the main result of HDFC Bank and is only provisional data for fourth quarter. The bank will announce its main financial performance for Q4FY23 on April 15th.

On BSE, HDFC Bank's shares closed at 1610.35 apiece broadly flat compared to the previous print. HDFC Bank is the third largest company in India and the largest in the banking sector in terms of market share.

As of April 3, 2023, HDFC Bank's market cap is over 8.98 lakh crore.

