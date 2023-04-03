HDFC Bank's total advances record 17% growth to ₹16,005 bn in Q4FY23, domestic retail loans up 21%2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:36 PM IST
- HDFC Bank garnered advances of approximately ₹16,005 billion --- rising by 16.9% from ₹13,688 billion in the same quarter last year. While the growth stood at 6.2% from advances of ₹15,068 billion in the December 2022 quarter.
Leading private lender, HDFC Bank registered nearly 17% year-on-year growth in gross advances for the fourth quarter of FY23. The bank released its balance sheets performance for the said quarter on Monday. The bank posted double-digit growth across lending verticals. Aggregate deposits soared by a whopping nearly 21%.
